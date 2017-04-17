Home | News | General | Goodluck Jonathan is another Abacha - Nigerians react FURIOUSLY to $200 million bribery allegations

Although former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has dismissed a report which suggested that he received the sum of $200 million as bribe from the Malabu oil deal, Nigerians are reacting furiously to the allegation.

The report which was published by an American news website, Buzzfeed, claimed Jonathan probably received as much as $200 million to approve the controversial $1.3 billion sale of OPL 245 oil field.

Reacting to the accusation, the former president in a statement on Tuesday, April 11, by Ikechukwu Eze, his media adviser, described the report as fake news.

The mind-boggling corruption in the Malabu oil deal has been a source of many investigations

The statement said: “The allegations that former President Goodluck Jonathan received $200 million as proceeds from the Malabu Oil deal which were published on a gossip news site, Buzzfeed, and republished by a few other newspapers, is false in its entirety, and is one more in the series of fake news sponsored by those threatened by Dr. Jonathan’s continuously rising profile in the international community."

READ ALSO: Presidency blames Jonathan for current problem

Below are some reactions from Nigerians:

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Court unfreezes Patience Jonathan's $5.9m account

The Jonathan family has faced several accusations recently as Dame Patience Jonathan explained why she withdrew $100,000 from her unblocked Skye Bank account.

The former first lady, said she never wanted to withdraw all the money, but just to ensure compliance to the order of court.

Emir Sanusi recently put Nigerian leaders on blast in Kaduna. Watch a video of his speech covered by NAIJ.com here:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General