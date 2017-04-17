Home | News | General | See the car constructed by a man in Imo state, runs on fuel (photos)
See the car constructed by a man in Imo state, runs on fuel (photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 4 minutes ago
Nigeria is indeed a land full of great talents, this is once again proved by an Imo state based man who constructed a car that runs on fuel.

NAIJ.com came across pictures of an Imo state based man who constructed his own version of a vehicle which actually uses fuel.

The pictures which were sent in by a NAIJ.com reader identified as Ndukaku Dandy Onwuanaegbulem, were taken at a filling station in Ekwe, Isu local government area in Imo state, where the driver had stopped to buy fuel for his vehicle.

The unnamed driver confirmed to our reader that he had used a motorcycle engine as the engine of his car.

See the car constructed by a Nigerian man in Imo state

An Imo-state based man made a car that uses fuel

See the car constructed by a Nigerian man in Imo state

The talented man stopped to buy fuel for his 'unique' car

See the car constructed by a Nigerian man in Imo state

This car was constructed locally and runs on motorcycle engine

Meanwhile, see this young, talented Nigerian artist who draws portraits of prominent Nigerians:

