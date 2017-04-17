Home | News | General | See the car constructed by a man in Imo state, runs on fuel (photos)

Nigeria is indeed a land full of great talents, this is once again proved by an Imo state based man who constructed a car that runs on fuel.

The pictures which were sent in by a NAIJ.com reader identified as Ndukaku Dandy Onwuanaegbulem, were taken at a filling station in Ekwe, Isu local government area in Imo state, where the driver had stopped to buy fuel for his vehicle.

The unnamed driver confirmed to our reader that he had used a motorcycle engine as the engine of his car.

