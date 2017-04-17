Home | News | General | SSS vows not to release ex-Benue governor Suswam

- The State Security Service (SSS) says it will continue to hold a former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam

- SSS is accusing the former Benue state governor of failing to cooperate with investigators

- Suswam was first arrested on February 26 on allegations of fraud and illegal possession of arms

On Wednesday, April 12, the State Security Service (SSS) said it will continue to hold a former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, accusing him of failing to cooperate with investigators.

Tony Opuiyo, in a statement circulated to the media on behalf of the SSS, said Suswam’s continued detention for over a month was legal.

“The case of former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, is typical. The Service has continued to hold him in line with the dictates of the law – more so that he has not cooperated on the issues concerning the recovery of large cache of arms at his facilities,” the statement said.

In its statement made available to NAIJ.com on Wednesday, April 12, the SSS said it had “valid detention warrants” to keep Suswam.

“He will be charged accordingly, once the investigations are concluded,” the SSS said.

In a previous report by NAIJ.com, the former governor of Benue state was first arrested on February 26 on allegations of fraud and illegal possession of arms.

Items SSS recovered from Suswam’s property included: "Glock pistol with two magazines and a total of 29 rounds of ammunition.”

“Mini-Uzi with two magazines containing 10 rounds and four rounds respectively; forty-two (42) extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and one AK-47 rifle.

Twenty-one Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and one (1) Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy; 23 luxury designer watches; and 45 keys to various exotic cars were also said to have been recovered from the property.

According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com, ex-Benue governor Gabriel Suswam sued the Department of State Service (DSS), it’s Director General and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Suswam claims in a suit filed at the Federal High Court Abuja on Tuesday, April 4 that he was illegally detaining him for over 35 days without the DSS charging him to court.

