BREAKING: Buhari absent at FEC meeting, ministers surprised as Osinbajo takes charge
2 hours 19 minutes ago
- The ministers had gathered and were exchanging banters, laughing and discussing when Yemi Osinbajo suddenly called for the recitation of the national anthem
- This is the first time President Muhammadu Buhari would be absent from the FEC meeting since his return from London
It was a moment of surprise for ministers as President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting today, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
NAIJ.com reports that this is the first time Buhari would be absent from the FEC meeting since March 10 when the president returned from London where he spent weeks on medical vacation.
In his absence, the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo took charge calling on the minister of Defense, Dan Ali Mansur, to say the Muslim opening prayer, while the Christian prayer was said by the minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah.
While the ministers threw banters as they waited for the president, Osinbajo suddenly called for the recitation of the national anthem
Multiple reports confirmed the president’s absence from the meeting and that the reason was yet to be revealed as there was no official statement.
There had been signs that Buhari would have presided over the meeting as a security operative in plain clothe stood behind the president’s seat to secure it as usual.
Vanguard reports that by 11.00 am when the meeting was scheduled to start, Osinbajo’s voice resonated from the background as he called for the National Anthem.
The report said the development abruptly alerted most Ministers who were hitherto exchanging pleasantries with each another to settle down for the day’s business.
