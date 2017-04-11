Janet Jackson Made $500m For 5 Years Of Marriage To Arab Billionaire
- 11/04/2017 01:54:00
- 1
- 0
A representative has confirmed to ABC News that Janet Jackson and husband, Wissam Al Mana, are not getting a divorce, but separating. This comes just months after Janet gave birth to their first child, a son named Eissa Al Mana.
They got married in 2012 in a secret ceremony that was revealed a year later.
However, their prenuptial agreement guaranteed Janet Jackson $500 million if she stayed in the marriage for 5 years.
Now 5 years, 2 months after, they are separating and people are kind saying she is a ‘gold digger’. More like she just waited for 5 years in marriage to get money. Lolz!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 98 of 98