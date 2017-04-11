Home | News | General | Janet Jackson Made $500m For 5 Years Of Marriage To Arab Billionaire
Janet Jackson Made $500m For 5 Years Of Marriage To Arab Billionaire



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11/04/2017 01:54:00
When folks start turning an institution created by God who created them to a business venture.
A representative has confirmed to ABC News that Janet Jackson and husband, Wissam Al Mana, are not getting a divorce, but separating. This comes just months after Janet gave birth to their first child, a son named Eissa Al Mana.
They got married in 2012 in a secret ceremony that was revealed a year later. 
However, their prenuptial agreement guaranteed Janet Jackson $500 million if she stayed in the marriage for 5 years. 
Now 5 years, 2 months after, they are separating and people are kind saying she is a ‘gold digger’. More like she just waited for 5 years in marriage to get money. Lolz!

