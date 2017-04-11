Home | News | General | Agbani Darego's wedding was private... had only 35 guests
When you mature to a certain age, you get to understand that it is more important to get you private life right, than get engrossed with the showing off mentality.
From what she posted on her IG page, former Miss World, Agbani Darego became Mrs Danjuma on Saturday April 8th.  

The 33yrs old lady married Ishaya Danjuma, 1st son of billionaire, Theophilus Danjuma.

According to sources, their wedding was so private that it had only 35 people in attendance. It held at the Amanjena-Luxury Resort in Marrakech, Morocco.

Ishaya is said to be in his 30s, been married once to an Asian lady but no kids. Congrats to them!

