Road Safety boss cuts female officials hair for breaching dress code



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  11/04/2017 01:51:00
Senior officers don't allow any room for "fine girl thingz" in uniform work. You must look trim and smart always. I heard this happened in Port Harcourt, the boss had to cut female officials hair by himself, while insisting on discipline at all times. Lolz!

