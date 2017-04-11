Home | News | General | EFCC Uncovers Another N250M Through Whistle-Blower
Road Safety boss cuts female officials hair for breaching dress code
Pretty Nigeria Lady Declared Missing In 2016 Is Dead... her skeletal remains found

EFCC Uncovers Another N250M Through Whistle-Blower



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11/04/2017 01:50:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The monies include €547,730 and £21,090 as well as N5,648,500. The total haul is about N250m at the prevailing exchange rate at the parallel market.
The whistle-blower policy is really helping.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 98 of 98