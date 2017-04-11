Pretty Nigeria Lady Declared Missing In 2016 Is Dead... her skeletal remains found
When authorities seeking help released a photo of the bracelet Friday, someone came forward with a crucial tip: Susan Anyanwu-Corbin, a Nigerian lady resident in Boston who went missing last year at 22, had a bracelet just like that.
Working over the weekend, forensic investigators in the US were able to confirm that the remains matched dental records for Susan, a Nigerian immigrant who was last seen in February 2016.
Police are now looking for information about her disappearance. Described as outgoing and caring, Susan may have been missing for as long as three months before an uncle, George Corbin, reached out to the police.
Her remains were discovered by a man walking through a low-lying pocket of woods just beyond busy High Street in Dedham, between the back of the town’s municipal “snow dump” and the edge of Brookdale Cemetery.
Thus far, the authorities are trying to find out if there was or was not foul play associated with her disappearance and death.
