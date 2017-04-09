Female Student Left Her Hostel For A Party In Lagos Island, Goes Missing
- 09/04/2017 14:06:00
- 1
- 0
This pretty lady is missing. According to her friend, Medese:
"My friend Odeleye Remilekun has been Missing upper week Friday. She was last seen when leaving her hostel in gbagada to a house party on the island with a friend.
I'm her very close friend but we do not stay together. I only noticed she's missing on friday after several attempts to reach her on the phone was not successful. I reached out to our other friends and the story was the same.
I also got calls from her sister then i decided to go look for her at home and her work place where she's learning fashion designing. On getting to her house, I got the information she left home since Friday for a party and DAT was the last heard from her.
Pls anybody who happens to see her at the party or the venue or anywhere since that day, should pls reach out to us her friends. Her mother, a widow, is in a very bad state. Who ever is holding her pls have mercy."
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 98 of 98