Female Student Left Her Hostel For A Party In Lagos Island, Goes Missing

This pretty lady is missing. According to her friend, Medese:

"My friend Odeleye Remilekun has been Missing upper week Friday. She was last seen when leaving her hostel in gbagada to a house party on the island with a friend.

Pls anybody who happens to see her at the party or the venue or anywhere since that day, should pls reach out to us her friends. Her mother, a widow, is in a very bad state. Who ever is holding her pls have mercy."

I'm her very close friend but we do not stay together. I only noticed she's missing on friday after several attempts to reach her on the phone was not successful. I reached out to our other friends and the story was the same.I also got calls from her sister then i decided to go look for her at home and her work place where she's learning fashion designing. On getting to her house, I got the information she left home since Friday for a party and DAT was the last heard from her.