Meet Nigerian Billionaire, Adebayo Ogunlesi, Whose Firm Bought 3 Foreign Airports

Adebayo "Bayo" O. Ogunlesi, JD (born December 20, 1953) is a Nigerian-born lawyer and investment banker. Ogunlesi is currently Chairman and Managing Partner at the private equity firm, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). Ogunlesi was the former head of Global Investment Banking at Credit Suisse First Boston before being promoted to Chief Client Officer and Executive Vice Chairman.

In July 2006, Ogunlesi started a private equity firm, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a joint venture whose initial investors included Credit Suisse and General Electric. He currently serves as Chairman and Managing Partner...

In 2006, GIP bought London City Airport. In 2009, GIP acquired the majority in London Gatwick Airport in a deal worth £1.455 billion.The Nigerian press has given him the nickname, "The Man Who Bought Gatwick Airport."[6] GIP also owns Edinburgh Airport, which they bought in 2012.

Keep the flag flying, Mr. Ogunlesi!