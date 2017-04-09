Home | News | General | SO GOOD: UBA Security Guard Who Returned $10,000 To Its Owner Is Now A Multi-Millionaire
Meet Nigerian Billionaire, Adebayo Ogunlesi, Whose Firm Bought 3 Foreign Airports
‎Easter: FG Declares Friday, Monday, public holidays

SO GOOD: UBA Security Guard Who Returned $10,000 To Its Owner Is Now A Multi-Millionaire



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 09/04/2017 13:52:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
No matter the level you are, if you live your life jealousing other people's progress you could lose your own substance. Live decently and be dilligent, your time will surely come.
As you read this, the life of a dilligent security man has changed completely. The young man named Ibrahim, who returned $10,000 misplaced by its owner, has been bombarded with rewards at the 2017 UBA CEO Awards in Eko Hotel in Lagos.
REWARD FOR INTEGRITY
For returning 10,000USD of a customer he found, Ibrahim, a security man with UBA was rewarded with the sum of $5,000 by the governor of Adamawa, $10,000 by the governor of Bauchi, the Deputy Senate president, Senator Ekwerenmadu said he will be announced at the floor of the Senate on Tuesday during plenary and will be given the sum of N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) by the senate.
Ibrahim was also given an award of Excellence by the bank and several unannounced donations, He is the young man standing next to the Deputy Senate President.

If he had escaped with the $10,000 (about N4.5m) police would have arrested and that could land him in jail. But for doing the right thing, Mr. Ibrahim is now worth about N12million. #Life

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 98 of 98