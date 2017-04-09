Home | News | General | SO GOOD: UBA Security Guard Who Returned $10,000 To Its Owner Is Now A Multi-Millionaire
SO GOOD: UBA Security Guard Who Returned $10,000 To Its Owner Is Now A Multi-Millionaire
- 09/04/2017 13:52:00
- 1
- 0
As you read this, the life of a dilligent security man has changed completely. The young man named Ibrahim, who returned $10,000 misplaced by its owner, has been bombarded with rewards at the 2017 UBA CEO Awards in Eko Hotel in Lagos.
REWARD FOR INTEGRITY
For returning 10,000USD of a customer he found, Ibrahim, a security man with UBA was rewarded with the sum of $5,000 by the governor of Adamawa, $10,000 by the governor of Bauchi, the Deputy Senate president, Senator Ekwerenmadu said he will be announced at the floor of the Senate on Tuesday during plenary and will be given the sum of N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) by the senate.
Ibrahim was also given an award of Excellence by the bank and several unannounced donations, He is the young man standing next to the Deputy Senate President.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 98 of 98