There's no move to recall me — Senator Uba



  • 7 hours 23 minutes ago
By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—THE Senator representing Anambra South, Dr. Andy Uba said yesterday that he was not aware of any move by any section of his constituents to recall him as reported in a section of the media.

A group that called itself, the Dynamic Youth Organization of Nigeria, had last week claimed that it had commenced the process to recall Senator Uba over alleged poor performance.

But in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Uchem Obi, Senator Uba said he was unaware of the process  to recall him from the senate as he had not been confronted with any allegation of wrong-doing to warrant the recall.

The statement read: “The process of recall  is a serious democratic  check  on failed representatives of  the people and not a  weapon in the hands of desperate sycophants, who are  not motivated by moral or ethical values, but by the  monetary compensation of those  who  hired them.

“By exhibiting a total lack of knowledge of the function of the senate and the activities  of  senators, the organization has exposed itself as ignorant, unserious  and visionless.

“How did they become ignorant  of  the fact of Senator Andy Uba’s record as the senator with the highest number of bills in the senate? A review of  the activities of senators in the 8th senate showed that Senator Andy Uba led the chart with 13 bills?”

“How did they become ignorant, that on November 23, 2016, the Senate Press Corp conferred an award on Senator Uba as one of the outstanding senators of the 8th  senate? Coming from an unblinking watch-dog as the  Senate Press Corp, this was not a cheap award and  should convince sensible and reasonable persons that the senator is excelling in the purpose  for  which he was elected into the senate.

“How did they become ignorant that Senator Andy Uba was  easily re-elected from the 7th  senate  to  the 8thsenate  by  proud  and satisfied constituents of Anambra South  senatorial zone?  Why  did they  not  know that by that re-election, Sen. Uba set an unprecedented record as the  first and only senator from Anambra State to havecontested  and  won a second tenure in  the  senate?”

According to Obi, the  organization that was championing the recall of Senator Uba was not credible, adding that its members  were the usual faces in every election in Anambra State,  whose stock- in -trade was to blackmail politicians for  fees.

He said further: “The organization, their paymasters and ignorant members of the public should be educated that  senators are not elected  to  construct  roads  or  to provide electricity and water.

“These are the  constitutional responsibilities  of  the executive arm of government and any citizen, corporate or individual, that had issues with the non-provision of these amenities,  should direct their anger and frustration to either the  President  or  governors of their  states, and not to senators, who are strictly elected to make laws.”

