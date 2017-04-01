Home | News | General | BBNaija: “I Didn’t Have Mouth Action With TTT, We Were Kissing & Touching” – Bisola
The Seven-Fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria
FAME? BBNaija Winner Efe Unfollows Instagram Followers

BBNaija: “I Didn’t Have Mouth Action With TTT, We Were Kissing & Touching” – Bisola



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Sometime In February 2017, whilst the Big Brother Naija Show was still airing, It was reported that after the weekly Saturday night party, Bisola and Thin Tall Tony appeared to have had MouthAction. They were seen making out under the bed covers and it progressed to the next level where it looked like Bisola gave him a Mouth Action.

However, Bisola debunked the rumours during a just concluded interview with Beat FM this morning. According to her;

“Nothing happened. The cameras can just lie anyhow. Things were exaggerated. We were just under the sheets. My answer would be the same if he was not married with children. We were kissing and touching.”

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 98 of 98