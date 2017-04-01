Home | News | General | BBNaija: “I Didn’t Have Mouth Action With TTT, We Were Kissing & Touching” – Bisola

Sometime In February 2017, whilst the Big Brother Naija Show was still airing, It was reported that after the weekly Saturday night party, Bisola and Thin Tall Tony appeared to have had MouthAction. They were seen making out under the bed covers and it progressed to the next level where it looked like Bisola gave him a Mouth Action.

However, Bisola debunked the rumours during a just concluded interview with Beat FM this morning. According to her;

“Nothing happened. The cameras can just lie anyhow. Things were exaggerated. We were just under the sheets. My answer would be the same if he was not married with children. We were kissing and touching.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General