Home | News | General | FAME? BBNaija Winner Efe Unfollows Instagram Followers
BBNaija: “I Didn’t Have Mouth Action With TTT, We Were Kissing & Touching” – Bisola
Lagos Pastor Sent To Prison For Sleeping With Prophetess & Her Daughter (Pics)

FAME? BBNaija Winner Efe Unfollows Instagram Followers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

winner of 2017 bbn see gobe Efe took to his instagram page to unfollow friends he was following before he entered the house.

As of now Efe is following only 5 persons

2baba

Annie idibia

olamide

funke akindele

payporte

I get the feeling fame is creeping into someones head

for more news pic and vid follow on IG @propeller_yeyebody

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 98 of 98