Home | News | General | FAME? BBNaija Winner Efe Unfollows Instagram Followers

winner of 2017 bbn see gobe Efe took to his instagram page to unfollow friends he was following before he entered the house.

As of now Efe is following only 5 persons

2baba

Annie idibia

olamide

funke akindele

payporte

I get the feeling fame is creeping into someones head

