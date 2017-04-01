Home | News | General | See Application Procedure For NLNG $100,000 Prize For Science 2017

How To Apply for 2017 Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG Prize for Science is here: The Nigeria Prize for Science 2017 application process has started. Interested applicants should read through the 2017 Science prize details below. The winner/s would receive an award of one hundred thousand US dollars ($100, 000.00).

Nigeria LNG Limited invites entries for The Nigeria Prize for Science, in line with its vision of helping to build a better Nigeria. This annual prize for Science is endowed by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) to recognise outstanding scientific achievements by Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike for advancing scientific solutions to prescribed problems afflicting Nigeria as captured by the theme for the year. The winner/s would receive an award of one hundred thousand US dollars ($100, 000.00).

THEME OF THE NIGERIA PRIZE FOR SCIENCE.

The theme for the 2017 competition is “Innovations in Malaria Control.”

Malaria has been identified as a major killer in the tropics and has been a scourge pervading the Nigerian health sector with attendant pressure on scarce national resources and socio-economic wellbeing.

Entries are therefore invited from researchers for works that contribute to the control of Malaria.

This is a repeat of the 2016 theme and candidates who missed the initial call or made submissions in 2016 are encouraged to re-apply for the 2017 award using the new entry guideline.

THE NIGERIA PRIZE FOR SCIENCE ELIGIBILITY.

The award is open to all Nigerians and non-Nigerians involved in application of science to proffer solutions to the malaria challenges confronting Nigeria.

The work should be of outstanding merit and should have advanced the frontiers of knowledge and /or provided a solution in the area of malaria control.

The material for consideration must be original and indicate the specific area of merit; and all submissions must relate to that particular area.

The materials for award must not be under consideration for any other award.

THE NIGERIA PRIZE FOR SCIENCE – SUBMISSION PROCEDURE.

All entries must be made through The Nigeria Prize for Science application form located on the Nigeria LNG website. The form should be downloaded, completed and sent back by email along with the supporting documentation to [email protected]

All materials in support of such entry must be uploaded and sent to the email address.

In cases where the applicant(s) desire to submit hard copy documents, six (6) copies of bound application and documents should be sent to any of the provided Nigeria LNG addresses. All such entries must be accompanied with the completed and printed application form, downloaded from the Nigeria LNG website.

As the intention is to recognise the most relevant and effective solution to specific Nigerian problems, works of collaboration by two or more persons are also welcome.

Only one entry per contestant(s) is permitted per competition year

No entry previously submitted for this competition may be considered at a later date.

Entries not submitted by the stated deadline and according to stated conditions shall not be considered.

Members of the Advisory Board or Panel of Judges or their relatives are not allowed to enter their works for the Science prize during their year of service as well as the following year.

Members of staff of NLNG or their family members are ineligible to enter for the prize.

CLOSE OF ENTRY

All entries must be received by May 12th, 2017. Late entries will not be entertained.

ANNOUNCEMENT AND PUBLIC PRESENTATION OF WINNER

Winner(s) will be announced in October and presented to the public at a later date.

CONTACT ADRESSES

The Nigeria Prize for Science

External Relations Division

Nigeria LNG Limited

INTELS Aba Road Estate

Km 16, Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway

PMB 5660, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

Or

The Nigeria Prize for Science External Relations Division Heron House 10 Dean Farrar Street London, SW1H0DX.

[email protected]

