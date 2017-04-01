Home | News | General | I Am Done Resting, G-Worldwide- Kiss Daniel Confirms Trouble With His Label
I Am Done Resting, G-Worldwide- Kiss Daniel Confirms Trouble With His Label



Yesterday, we reported that Kiss Daniel, might be leaving his label G-worldwide, pretty soon, following a cryptic message he shared on twitter, a couple of days back.

The singer, has confirmed that there is indeed a silent war brewing between himself and the label. He made this known via twitter a few hours ago.

Kiss Daniel, announced that he will be dropping a new single without the knowledge of the management as he could no longer wait, suggesting that the label has for a while now stopped him from putting out new tracks for reasons, we hope will be made public soon.

