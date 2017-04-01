Home | News | General | Nollywood Actress, Sapphire Obi Ogodo Narrowly Escaped Death Without A Scratch In Accident (PHOTO)
Nollywood Actress, Sapphire Obi Ogodo Narrowly Escaped Death Without A Scratch In Accident (PHOTO)



A Nollywood actress named Sapphire Obi Ogodo escaped death on Monday, April 10th, after she was involved in an auto crash in Enugu. According to her, she escaped without even a scratch.

“This is my testimony yesterday in enugu… God saved me… I am hale and hearty not one scratch”

