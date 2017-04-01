Home | News | General | Finally! Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail
Finally! Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 7 minutes ago
Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, is reported to have granted Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, N1 million bail following the bail application of her counsel, Fatai. O. Lawal.

The trial Judge, Justice H.I.O Shamah, whilst reading the long list of bail conditions, said the accused must produce a surety in like sum, adding that the surety must be resident in Port Harcourt metropolis and the person’s address must be verifiable.

Also, the surety, if a civil servant, should not be below Level 12 and must submit his or her letter of employment, as well as staff identity card.

The surety would also sign an undertaking to ensure the accused person did not jump bail and to bring her to court on adjourned dates.

He added that the accused person must submit her international passport to the court and sign an undertaking never to influence the court proceedings and to appear in court any day the matter is adjourned.

Speaking shortly after court proceedings, SunNews reports Counsel for Kemi, Mr. Fatai Lawal, said:

“We brought an application for the bail of my client and it was argued yesterday (Monday) and the ruling was just delivered.

“I think the bail condition is set. The court has ruled and I think we must abide by that. The bail conditions are a bit long; one surety either a Civil Servant of not. If the person is a Civil Servant the conditions are there, if the person is not, the conditions are also there.

“it depend on our ability to meet the bail conditions. The court has already given its ruling.”

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

