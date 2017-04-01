Home | News | General | Peter & Paul Okoye of P-Square Show Off Sharp Look In Native Outfits In Anticipation Of New Single
Finally! Kemi Olunloyo Granted Bail
#BBNaija: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony As They Meet Again – VIDEO

Peter & Paul Okoye of P-Square Show Off Sharp Look In Native Outfits In Anticipation Of New Single



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 10 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

The Okoye brothers who make up Nigeria’s number one music duo, P-Square have been in the news a lot lately when singer, Timaya nearly caused another round of drama when he featured Paul Okoye alone in his new song and said he was the best.

The brothers are however united and in anticipation of their new single, they both shared photos of them from a new shoot rocking lovely looking traditional outfit.

We really can’t wait for their new single…. more photos below:

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 98 of 98