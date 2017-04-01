Home | News | General | Peter & Paul Okoye of P-Square Show Off Sharp Look In Native Outfits In Anticipation Of New Single

The Okoye brothers who make up Nigeria’s number one music duo, P-Square have been in the news a lot lately when singer, Timaya nearly caused another round of drama when he featured Paul Okoye alone in his new song and said he was the best.

The brothers are however united and in anticipation of their new single, they both shared photos of them from a new shoot rocking lovely looking traditional outfit.

We really can’t wait for their new single…. more photos below:

