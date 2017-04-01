Home | News | General | #BBNaija: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony As They Meet Again – VIDEO

Bisola seems to be highly displeased with Thin Tall Tony since she found out he was happily married with kids after the end of the Big Brother Naija show where she emerged second place.

Bisola who bowed to Tony when they first saw decided to totally shun him when they met again. It appears she’s still not happy with him for leading her on amongst other things.

She further ignored him, even when she was told she hasn’t give Thin Tall Tony a hug, just as she gave other housemates who were present.

