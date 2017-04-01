Home | News | General | #BBNaija: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony As They Meet Again – VIDEO
Peter & Paul Okoye of P-Square Show Off Sharp Look In Native Outfits In Anticipation Of New Single
Kuchi Kuchi Crooner, Jodie Opens Up About Childbirth Struggles and Dismay After Her Son Was Diagnosed With Lissencephaly and Cerebral Palsy

#BBNaija: Bisola Ignores Thin Tall Tony As They Meet Again – VIDEO



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Bisola seems to be highly displeased with Thin Tall Tony since she found out he was happily married with kids after the end of the Big Brother Naija show where she emerged second place.

Bisola who bowed to Tony when they first saw decided to totally shun him when they met again. It appears she’s still not happy with him for leading her on amongst other things.

She further ignored him, even when she was told she hasn’t give Thin Tall Tony a hug, just as she gave other housemates who were present.

If you are not automatically redirected, click here

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 98 of 98