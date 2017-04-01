Home | News | General | Kuchi Kuchi Crooner, Jodie Opens Up About Childbirth Struggles and Dismay After Her Son Was Diagnosed With Lissencephaly and Cerebral Palsy

The kuchi kuchi singer opens up about difficulties she experienced during childbirth and dismay when she found out her son was diagnosed with Lissencephaly and Cerebral Palsy after two weeks.

“At a point during childbirth, my labour was extended, it was not progressing as we thought it would. So I had to do emergency CS. I feel grateful, my boy celebrated his first birthday recently. So saying this now, I’m remembering the birth. When they induced me, I slipped into unconsciousness at a point. I felt like I was in a void. It was me, myself and I for real.”

She said this about her son, Chinua

“My boy, after the labour issues and all of that, it affected him, he didn’t cry for nine hours. They had to refer us to another hospital because of that. Thank God he later cried. When he was admitted, doctors said, oh! he is going to be this and that. We finally went home. Two weeks later, I started noticing the depression in his head. We had to do lots of scan and eventually they diagnosed that he had cerebral palsy and Lissencephaly.

After the diagnosis, Jodie revealed that at a point she was being advised by doctors to leave her son with her mother else she would run crazy. She also stated that it’s has been emotional roller coaster since the diagnosis.

