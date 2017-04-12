Home | News | General | #BBNaija: Efe gets return ticket to Brazil, Bisola gets $1000 courtesy of Travel Beta
#BBNaija: Efe gets return ticket to Brazil, Bisola gets $1000 courtesy of Travel Beta
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Winner of 2017 Big Brother reality TV show, Efe Ejeba will be travelling to his dream destination, Brazil courtesy of Travel Beta, the official travel partner of the recently concluded reality show.
The Big Brother Naija winner on the final day of the show was asked by the host, Ebuka which country he had long dreamed of visiting, Efe said Brazil that he and his brother had planned visiting Brazil in 2014 for World Cup but missed out.
Well, Executive director of Travel beta while welcoming the big brother finalists by showing support towards their dreams and projects gave the winner Efe a business class return ticket to his dream destination Brazil while Bisola was gifted with a token of $1,000 on her project as One campaign ambassador.
A post shared by travelbeta.com (@travelbeta) on
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 115