Court orders forfeiture of $43m, £27,800, N23m found by EFCC to FG
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The court, in a ruling on Thursday afternoon by Justice Muslim Hassan, ordered that the funds be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.
The judge adjourned till May 5, 2017, for anyone interested in the funds to show up before him to show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.
