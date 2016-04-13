Home | News | General | VP Osinbajo named Jagaban of Adamawa
The Lamido Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, on Thursday conferred Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with an honorary title, Jagaban Adamawa.

Osinbajo, who was in Yola to commission some of the state government’s project, accepted the title with greetings from President Buhari, “in-laws” to Adamawa people

Jagaban Adamawa means front-runner of Adamawa.

