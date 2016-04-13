We’ve not sacked Imama Amapakabo - Enugu Government

The Enugu State Government has debunked reports in the media suggesting that Rangers International FC coach, Mr. Imama Amapakabo, has been sacked.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports in the state, Mr. Charles Ndukwe, made this known to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Enugu on Wednesday.

He stated that Amapakabo was only suspended by the state government based on the club’s recent run of poor performance which was also evident in their home match, last Sunday, against Zesco United Football Club of Zambia. The match had ended 2 – 2 despite Rangers earlier taking a two-goal lead, noting that a sack letter could not have been issued to the coach without the state government’s consent, the commissioner said. “The General Manager has no right to sack a coach, and Enugu State government cannot take an abnormal action”.

He informed journalists that Mr. Chukwuma Agbo is presently the chief coach of the club, adding that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is interested in the welfare of the club and will do everything possible to restore its glory.