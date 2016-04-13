Sen Adeola denies ownership of discovered billions in Osborne tower
An online news platform has alleged Senator Adeola to have stashed the huge cash in anticipation of using the money to finance his gubernatorial ambition in one the states of the South West.
But in a press statement, signed by the Media Adviser to the Senator, Chief Kayode Odunaro, he described the media report as “absolute lies” and calculated blackmail to dent the image of the lawmaker.
“We are aware that the satanic report is a conscious antics by some politicians, who are have been having sleepless nights in the rising profile of Senator Adeola, and his impeccable records as a grassroots democrat.
“These elements are hell bent to eliminate him in their paranoid political equation towards 2019.
Senator Adeola said he will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone unjustly tarnishing his hard earned reputation and image pursuant of his fundamental rights under the constitution.
