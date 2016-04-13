Home | News | General | Iyanya surprises newly married couples at Ikoyi Registry, serenades them (photos/video)
Iyanya surprises newly married couples at Ikoyi Registry, serenades them (photos/video)



Mavin artist, Iyanya, surprised some newly married couples at the Ikoyi Registry, Lagos this morning. The singer also entertained the couples who were excited to see him with a live performance. 

Iyanya was there to promote his new EP, Signature, as well as his upcoming videos. The Mavin Records artist, accompanied with DJ Big N, performed his new hits “Bow for You” and “Baby Answer” as well as his evergreen classic, “Kukere.”

See more pictures and video after the cut:
Watch the video below: 

A post shared by #SIGNATURETHEEP

