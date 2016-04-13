Paulo Dybala signs new contract with Juventus until 2022 in big blow to Barcelona

Paulo Dybala has signed a £5.9million-a-year contract extension at Juventus until 2022.

Dybala, who joined the Serie A champions in 2015, had been linked with a move to England or Spain but has committed his future to the Turin club.

He scored twice on Tuesday night as Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League quarter final first leg.

Dybala told the club website: 'I'm very happy and proud to be at this club. Its difficult to imagine that so many positive things could happen all at once. This is a week full of special emotions for me.

'I'm extremely happy with what I have managed to achieve, and what I'm going to with this team, this club and these fans.

'I'm grateful for these compliments, but I think it's still early days. I've a lot to achieve still. I want to keep working hard playing as well as I can and lifting trophies with this club.

'I believe this contract renewal comes at the right time - a time in which we are playing well and I hope to keep entertaining on the field, showing what I can do and winning many titles over the coming years. Onwards and upwards, forza Juve.'

The 23-year-old won three trophies in his first full season at the club - the league title, the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup, while scoring 23 goals in all competitions.

The deal was announced on the club website, with a statement lauding the Argentina international as 'nothing short of spectacular', and have rewarded him with a deal worth around £113,000-per-week.

It said: 'If last season's stellar showing represented a breakthrough at the very highest level, those to come in the next few years wearing the black and white stripes will be the ones that propel him into the stratosphere of the world game.