Home | News | General | 5 things you didn’t know about Charlie Murphy (WATCH)

[embedded content] Charles Quinton Murphy, better known by his stage name Charlie Murphy, is a comedian, actor, and writer who is best known for his appearance on “Chapelle’s Show.”

Though he has over two decades of experience as a comedian and writer and an ever-growing fanbase, here are some things you might not know about Charlie Murphy.

search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General