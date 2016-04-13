Home | News | General | Davido Signs Efe To Record Label, DMW
Davido Signs Efe To Record Label, DMW



According to reports making waves around the BBNaija winner, Efe Ejeba, he has penned a recording deal with Davido's label, DMW.

The report claims that Efe was offered the deal in Johannesburg, South Africa following his win at the reality TV show.

According to a spokesperson for DMW, “Efe is loved by all, the people love him and that’s why he won. Asides supporting him to win Big Brother Naija, we decided to support him further with a music deal. Based on logistics, we know he’ll go places but we believe Davido Music Worldwide will be a grand opportunity for him.”

Efe emerged winner of the popular reality show after beating 11 other contenders to clinch the star prize of N25million and an SUV.

