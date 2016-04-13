BBNaija Winner, Efe Ejeba In Fresh Social Media Controversy
Efe, a native of Delta state, who had over 2000 followers, allegedly unfollowed all his fans and supporters leaving only four celebrities; @funkejenifaakindele, @baddosneh, @official2baba, @annieidibia1, and sponsor of the entertainment show, @payporte he won a few days ago.
Angry fans of the new celebrity went on the rampage on social media showing their displeasure at such act describing it as “pride”.
However, facts reveal that the controversy is unfounded claiming that the handle, @efemoney, has always had the same number of followers even before joining the reality TV show.
As at the time of filing this report, no official statement has been released both from Efe and his social media team.
