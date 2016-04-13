Home | News | General | Tyga detained by cops after driving around with no license plate on his £112k Mercedes (WATCH)
BBNaija Winner, Efe Ejeba In Fresh Social Media Controversy
Buhari Sidelines Senate, DSS, Okays Magu As EFCC Boss

Tyga detained by cops after driving around with no license plate on his £112k Mercedes (WATCH)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 51 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[embedded content] 27-year-old Rapper Tyga was on Tuesday detained by LAPD after being pulled over for allegedly driving his custom Mercedes G-Series, which sells for upwards of $112,000, with no license plates. search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 115