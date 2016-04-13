Home | News | General | BBNaija: Efe And The Last 4 Housemates Unite On Media Tour (WATCH)

[embedded content] Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba and the last four runners-up; Bisola, TBoss, Debbie-Rise and Marvis came together once again for their media tour.

They were spotted with Beat FM Boss, Chris Ubosi, Comedian Ushbebe and Olisa Adibua among others.

search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General