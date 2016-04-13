Home | News | General | 13/04/2016: Today's Naira Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro
13/04/2016: Today's Naira Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Nigerian naira on Thursday continues to dive against the US Dollar as Central bank of Nigeria, CBN, finds convergence point between the parallel and black market spots.

Table below shows today's (13/04/2017) exchange rate of the Nigerian Naira against the Dollar, Naira and Euro

The Central Bank of Nigeria, on Thursday increased forex sales to Bureau De Change operators to $20,000 from $10,000.

