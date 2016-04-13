13/04/2016: Today's Naira Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro
- 6 hours 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian naira on Thursday continues to dive against the US Dollar as Central bank of Nigeria, CBN, finds convergence point between the parallel and black market spots.
Table below shows today's (13/04/2017) exchange rate of the Nigerian Naira against the Dollar, Naira and Euro
The Central Bank of Nigeria, on Thursday increased forex sales to Bureau De Change operators to $20,000 from $10,000.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 115