Home | News | General | I withdrew only $100,000 from my account for medical treatment - Patience Jonathan

Patience Jonathan said she withdrew only $100,000 from her Skye Bank account for medical treatment as she was not in a hurry to withdraw all the money.

The former first lady, who spoke through her solicitor, Barrister Charles Ogboli, on Tuesday said she never wanted to withdraw all the money, but just to ensure compliance to the order of court.



"She wanted to withdraw $5 million on Friday but unfortunately there was no funds and they (the bank) pleaded with her that she can withdraw $100,000 in order to comply with the order of court. They have complied fully with the order of court,” he said.

"Therefore the Notice of Appeal (by the EFCC) came late. The Notice and Stay of Execution is a mere application. And we are talking of court order. Appeal has not been entered yet; records have not been transferred from the lower court to the Court of Appeal. In the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, by mere fact that you have an appeal against a proceeding, it does not stop the trial from going on. That was what they were acting upon.

"Unfortunately for them, the order has been executed. Even when you move the motion it is an exercise in futility. So we are going to court to respond to whatever they filed. The issue is that she went to the bank and applied and account was debited with $100,000. There were no challenges as to withdrawal from her account. She was not in any pressure to withdraw all the money, after all the money was there. But this is just for her medical treatment and all that."

"I wonder why some print media will be publishing things that are not within their knowledge or facts. Mrs Jonathan is a law-abiding citizens and she has not done anything which is ultra vires to the laws of the land," he added.

search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General