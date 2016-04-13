Home | News | General | Biafra is written on the floor of BBC headquarter along with other countries (Video)
Efe & Bisola Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Bassey Eyo (WATCH)
Top easy ways of making money in Nigeria

Biafra is written on the floor of BBC headquarter along with other countries (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A man who identified himself simply as Chigozie, in this video obtained by NAIJ.com, showed the name of Biafra engraved along with other countries name on the floor of Broadcasting House, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) headquarter at Oxford circus, London.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 115