Home | News | General | Biafra is written on the floor of BBC headquarter along with other countries (Video)
Biafra is written on the floor of BBC headquarter along with other countries (Video)
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
A man who identified himself simply as Chigozie, in this video obtained by NAIJ.com, showed the name of Biafra engraved along with other countries name on the floor of Broadcasting House, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) headquarter at Oxford circus, London.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 115