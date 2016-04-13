Home | News | General | BREAKING: Court seizes cash EFCC discovered in Lagos for government

- The presiding judge at Federal High Court in Lagos Justice Muslim Hassan says the money should be handed over to the government pending when the owner comes forward to make a case against the decision to seize the money

- The EFCC has also explained to Nigerians how the money would be treated in series of tweets on its official Twitter handle on Thursday, April 13

A court in Lagos state has ordered that the $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of the state be temporarily forfeited to the Nigerian government.

In a ruling on Thursday, April 13 afternoon, Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos ordered that the funds be handed over to the Federal Government for now.

The judge then adjourned the matter till May 5, 2017 for anyone who wants to claim the funds and give reasons why it should not be permanently forfeited to the government to show up before him.

Pictures of the seized cash stacked and being counted on Wednesday, April 12

Earlier in the day, the EFCC had explained to Nigerians on Twitter in series of tweets how the money would be taken care of.

It tweeted in reply to a Twitter user's enquiry:

