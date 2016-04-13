Home | News | General | If you lost someone during the civil war, write their names on a paper and pray with it - IPOB

- The Indigenous People of Biafra has called on its members to honour all 'fallen heroes' who died during the 1967 civil war

- IPOB also called on members to write members of their who died during the civil war on papers

- The group said the names on the papers will be used to pray for the souls of all relatives and loved ones of members lost

- The group said 2017 remembrance for those who died during 1976 civil war will be an extra special one in its golden jubilee anniversary

The Indigenous People of Biafra has called on its members to honour all 'fallen heroes' who died during the 1967 civil war.

The IPOB in a statement signed by its media and publicity secretary Powerful Emma said all those who died during war between 1967 and 1970 will be honour by the IPOB.

Emma said: "The 30th of May 2017 sit at home and heroes remembrance day will be 50th year of the divine declaration of Biafra by our eternal leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu who by the grace of God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama announced the coming and independent state of Biafra which we are still on today."

The IPOB said 2017 remembrance for those who died during 1976 civil war will be an extra special one in its golden jubilee anniversary.

The group encouraged all members to write names of their relatives who died during the civil war on a piece of paper and pray with it.

IPOB said: "Therefore, every family in Biafraland both man or woman who lost a family member or relative during that genocidal war of 1967 till date either through starvation or bullet shot by the vanders should write down the name of the person use it and pray to God Almighty on that fateful day."

More so, if you know your family, village or community lost anybody during the war, 30 May 2017 is the date to honour and remember them with a 2 minute silence.

Emma said May 30, will be a day sober reflection and reflection of the faiths of every members all over the world.

"The civilized countries of the world remember and honour those that died for them and because we Biafrans are civilized people, we must honour and remember those who fought and died for us to live because the Nigerian government and her allied the British government planed the total extermination of our peoples lives from two years upwards but God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama said no to them.

We also call on all the Traditional Rulers, Town Union President PGs, Women Associations, Youth leaders and Associations, Church Leaders, Clergymen and Women, Community Heads and Elders in all over Biafraland to honour and remember those who died and Contributed immensely in one way or the other for our people to live today in Nigeria," Emma said.

