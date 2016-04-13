Home | News | General | Money discovered by EFCC not mine, former NNPC official Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue cries out

- A former managing director of Nigerian National Corporation Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue has denied ownership of the $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

- Nnamdi-Ogbue said the money and the building were the cash was recovered does not belong to her

- She called on the Nigerian media to be thorough in the investigations and reports

- She also encouraged EFCC to remain steadfast on the war against anti-corruption in Nigeria

On Thursday, April 12, the media was agog with the news of the discovery of $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m belonging to a former official of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) esther Nnamdi-Ogbue by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a sting operation in Ikoyi Lagos state.

The EFCC in series of tweets and Instagram posts on its official pages said the monies were recovered on Wednesday, April 12, from a four-bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located on the seventh floor of the building on 16 Osborne road Ikoyi.

Bankers were brought in with their counting machines and the total amount was put at $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m.

But reacting to the latest EFCC's recovery, Nnamdi-Ogbue said the huge sum of money recovered by the anti-graft agency does not belong to her.

She also denied ownership of the building were the money was recovered.

Speaking through her lawyer Emeka Etiaba, the former NNPC official said she is as shocked as many Nigerians at the discovery of such a huge sum of money.

She further commended the EFCC for its effort in the war against corruption in Nigeria.

Etiaba said: "Our Client is as shocked as many other Nigerians at the uncovering and recovery of the said sums of money and wishes to salute the courage and efforts of the EFCC in the war against corruption."

"She also wishes to commend the whistle blowing policy introduced by the Federal Government in the fight against corruption which policy has resulted in large scale uncovering and recovery of monies and assets," Etiaba said.

It is our client’s belief that the source and ownership of the said uncovered sums of money is known or eventually will be known by the EFCC in due course. There is therefore no need for conjecture or speculation.

May we finally implore the news media to be more circumspect in their publications," he said.

Recall that since the recovery of the money by the EFCC two other Nigerians aside Nnamdi-Ogbue has been named to be involved in the illegal storage of the cash stashed out in the Lagos building.

The Nigerians include: a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Adamu Muazu who was named as the owner of the building were the money was found and a daughter to a PDP chieftain Chief Anthony Anenih.

