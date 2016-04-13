Home | News | General | I am not the owner of discovered billions in Lagos, Senator cries out

- The Lagos senator representing Lagos West said reports that he owned the money was the work of political enemies

- Senator Adeola said the report is an attempt to blackmail him because of his rising political profile

- The Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts said he believes in the capacity of the EFCC to figure out the real owner and celar the air fully

Senator Solomon Adeola representing Lagos West senatorial district has categorically denied reports that the huge money found in an Ikoyi house is owned by him.

The Senator said in a press statement signed and released by his media adviser Kayode Odunaro on Thursday, April 13, blamed the report on the work of blackmailers.

The senator expressed confidence that the EFCC would soon reveal the real owner of the money.

Senator Solomon Adeola says reports that he owned the money was an attempt to blackmail him

The statement read: "The attention of Senator Solomon Adeola (Lagos West) aka Yayi has been drawn to an online story alleging that the N15 billion in foreign and local currencies discovered by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in an apartment at Osborne Towers in Lagos belong to him.

"As published by Lagos Herald quoting “Africanreporters” the senator is alleged to have stashed the huge cash for his rumoured ambition to be a governor of a state.

"There is absolutely no iota of truth in this obvious blackmail targeted at destroying the rising profile of the senator who had spent over 14 years in public office without any blemish. We are aware that some politicians are having sleepless nights on his impeccable records as a grassroots democrat and will do anything to eliminate him in their paranoid political equation towards 2019.

"Senator Adeola does not own any house or apartment on Osborne Towers at Osborne Road, Ikoyi and could not have been the owner of the discovered cash in the apartment. The senator will in due course not hesitate to take legal action against anyone unjustly tarnishing his hard earned reputation and image pursuant of his fundamental rights under the constitution.

"The EFCC as a credible anti corruption organization is doing it statutory duty and I am sure it will soon come out with details of the ownership of the discovered humongous cash.

"Insinuations attributing Senate decisions on national issues to Senator Adeola shows perfect ignorance of the working of the legislature in a democracy and indeed Senator Adeola as an APC Senator is fully committed to the anti-corruption agenda of President Mohamadu Buhari and APC."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com gathered in emerging reports on Thursday that the money may belong to the daughter of former Peoples Democratic Party's Board of Trustees Anthony Anenih.

Sahara Reporters said that sources told it the politician's daughter owned the apartment 7B where the money was found while former PDP chairman Adamu Mua'azu owned the house.

