EFCC opens up on what will happen to recovered stolen funds

- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is on the lips of most Nigerians

- The EFCC has been recovering looted funds by past government officials in the last few weeks

- The anti-graft commission has now explained the process the recovered loots will go through

As most Nigerians continue to hail the EFCC for discovering large sums of monies in different currencies hidden in houses and other places, some have started asking questions.

The question surrounds the EFCC's next move as regards the recovered monies.

The anti-graft commission has provided details on the processes the monies will go through before they are returned to the national treasury.

The monies recovered from an apartment in Ikoyi, agos on Wednesday, April 12

According to the EFCC, the monies are marked as exhibits and when the courts issue a final forfeiture order, the monies are then paid to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federal government.

''The monies become the property of the federal government and by extension, that of Nigerians. This is where our job stops,.

''The federal government in its wisdom will then utilize these monies in the best interest of Nigerians - health care, infrastructure etc, '' the anti-corruption agency affirmed.

Regarding monies recovered from internet fraudsters popularly called 'yahoo boys', the EFCC says ''A lot of foreigners can testify to receiving their monies back.''

EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu and his team have been hailed for a job well done

Meanwhile, former Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees chairman, Tony Anenih's daughter has been alleged as the probable owner of the apartment where cash was found in Lagos on Wednesday, April 12.

NAIJ.com gathered that the EFCC discovered $43 million, N23 million and £27,800 in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

