BREAKING: WAEC introduces two Nov/Dec WASSCE in 2018

The Registrar, West African Examination Council, Dr. Uyi Uwadiae, has said that the council will start the conduct of a second diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 2018, Punch reports.

Uwadiae added that the Nigerian National Office had agreed to start the second diet of the examination out of the five member countries.

Meanwhile, as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is gearing up for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which is scheduled to hold in May, NAIJ.com has has highlighted 4 signs that shows that JAMB may not be ready for 2017 UTME.

NAIJ.com reported that the registration process this year has been one of the most stressful for candidates who have not stopped complaining.

It took some candidates more than three days to do their registration while some others are still finding it hard to register.

Some Nigerians are worried about the preparedness of JAMB for this year’s UTME and this is why.

According to NAIJ.com, one of the complaints candidates have had about the new registration process introduced by JAMB is slow speed of internet services at CBT centers. Some have been stranded at registration centres as they were unable to generate their Personal Identification Number (PIN) due to poor network.

Watch the video by below by NAIJ.com where JAMB candidates complained bitterly about the process of registration.

Watch the video:

[embedded content]

