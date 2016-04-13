Singer Nelly Furtado & hubby split after 8 years of marriage
“ I am single now,” she said on ITV’s Loose Women about secretly splitting from her husband, Demacio Castellon last summer. “Someone here needs to update my Wikipedia. It’s not helping my dating life!”
“I went through an emotionally difficult time last summer and I actually wrote and sung myself songs to get through it,” Furtado, who’s promoting her 6th studio album said about the breakup.
