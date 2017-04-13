Home | News | General | Breaking: Osinbajo bags Jagaban title

By Nwafor Sunday

Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President of Nigeria on Thursday has been conferred with the Chieftaincy title of Jagaban by the Lamido Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa.

Osinbajo with Royal fathers

This was made known by his media aide, Laolu, Akande’s tweet.

Osinbanjo who came to Adamawa for an official visit was decorated as the Jagaban Adamawa by the royal father Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa.

See tweets:

VP Osinbajo now in Yola where he will be commissioning a number of Adamawa State govt projects: now being received @ Lamido Adamawa’s palace — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) April 13, 2017

2. The Lamido confers VP with the honorary title- “Jagaban Adamawa” meaning front-runner of Adamawa, with a colorful presentation of a horse — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) April 13, 2017

3. After colorful Durbar parade in honor of VP, he accepts honorary title with greetings from President Buhari, “in-laws” to Adamawa people — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) April 13, 2017

4. VP assures that even if it may not be easy, we shall see a new Nigeria soon, noting that rebuilding of Adamawa & NE region has started — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) April 13, 2017

VP Osinbajo speaking after Lamido Adamawa named him “Jagaban Adamawa”. To his right is the State Governor & the Lamido, his left. Honourable pic.twitter.com/ntqe5E0n5j — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) April 13, 2017

Recall that Osinbajo had in March 2017 conferred the Enyioha 1 of Abia state during an official visit to the state.

