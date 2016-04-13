Home | News | General | I’m not the owner of discovered billions in Lagos – Adeola

Senator representing Lagos West, Senator Solomon Adeola has denied ownership of the N15 billion recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Lagos yesterday.

Adeola

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro and made available to newsmen on Thursday, Senator Adeola debunked the allegation published by some online media (Not Vanguard) saying it is totally false.

“The attention of Senator Solomon Adeola (Lagos West) aka Yayi has been drawn to an online story alleging that the N15 billion in foreign and local currencies discovered by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in an apartment at Osborne Towers in Lagos belong to him.

“As published by Lagos Herald quoting “Africanreporters” the senator is alleged to have stashed the huge cash for his rumoured ambition to be a governor of a state.

“There is absolutely no iota of truth in this obvious blackmail targeted at destroying the rising profile of the senator who had spent over 14 years in public office without any blemish. We are aware that some politicians are having sleepless nights on his impeccable records as a grassroots democrat and will do anything to eliminate him in their paranoid political equation towards 2019.

“Senator Adeola does not own any house or apartment on Osborne Towers at Osborne Road, Ikoyi and could not have been the owner of the discovered cash in the apartment. The senator will in due course not hesitate to take legal action against anyone unjustly tarnishing his hard earned reputation and image pursuant of his fundamental rights under the constitution.

“The EFCC as a credible anti corruption organization is doing it statutory duty and I am sure it will soon come out with details of the ownership of the discovered humongous cash.

“Insinuations attributing Senate decisions on national issues to Senator Adeola shows perfect ignorance of the working of the legislature in a democracy and indeed Senator Adeola as an APC Senator is fully committed to the anti-corruption agenda of President Mohamadu Buhari and APC.”

