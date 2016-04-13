Home | News | General | Jigawa Hajj board screens 1,300 intending pilgrims

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board (JSPWB) said it has screened no fewer than 1,300 intending pilgrims in preparation for the 2017 Hajj exercise.

Hajj Pilgrims

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Alhaji Ibrahim Hashim, disclosed this on Thursday in an interview in Dutse.

Hashim said about 1,000 of the pilgrims have paid their N1 million deposit for the exercise, adding that the money had been remitted to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCO).

He called on other intending pilgrims to pay their deposits in order to enable the board process their visa on time.

NAHCON allocated 2,677 seats to the state for 2017 Hajj exercise.

The board has so far distributed 1,699 of the seats to the 27 Local Government Councils of the state.

