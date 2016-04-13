Home | News | General | Jigawa Hajj board screens 1,300 intending pilgrims
I’m not the owner of discovered billions in Lagos – Adeola
Yemi Osinbajo bags chieftaincy title in Adamawa

Jigawa Hajj board screens 1,300 intending pilgrims



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board (JSPWB) said it has screened no fewer than 1,300 intending pilgrims in preparation for the 2017 Hajj exercise.

Hajj Pilgrims

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Alhaji Ibrahim Hashim, disclosed this on Thursday in an interview in Dutse.

Hashim said about 1,000 of the pilgrims have paid their N1 million deposit for the exercise, adding that the money had been remitted to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCO).

He called on other intending pilgrims to pay their deposits in order to enable the board process their visa on time.

NAHCON allocated 2,677 seats to the state for 2017 Hajj exercise.

The board has so far distributed 1,699 of the seats to the 27 Local Government Councils of the state.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 115