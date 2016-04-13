Yemi Osinbajo bags chieftaincy title in Adamawa
The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo was on Thursday conferred with a traditional chieftaincy in Adamawa.
The VP, who is currently on a one day visit to the state, on on arrival paid a courtesy call on Lamido Adamawa, Aliyu Barking Mustafa who conferred on the VP the title of Jagaba Adamawa.
More details soon
