Reports of Kogi Governor’s attack false, unfounded – Aide

The Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo has described as “blatant falsehood”, reports by some group of “ rumour peddlers” that the Governor was attacked when he visited Kogi East to flag off a major road project and also attend to issues of security of the people in the area.

The Governor’s spokesman flayed the report while fielding questions from journalists at Government House, Lokoja, describing the architects of the falsehood as people “imprisoned in ethnic cage who have sworn not to see anything good in the New Direction Administration of the present administration”.

”The people of Kogi East are wonderful people who cherish what the Governor is doing to develop the District. Insinuating that they attacked a Governor who has brought development to their domain is an insult to the sensibilities of the good and great people of the District.

“The Governor was given a heroic welcome in Kogi East which is a clear indication that the ethnic campaign by the enemies of the state failed. The promoters of the rumour might have possibly paid some hoodlums to attack the Governor. The Governor was not attacked anywhere. It was a carnival atmosphere everywhere he went yesterday in Kogi East.

“He is the Governor of Kogi State and the people of Kogi East have many reasons to support and have confidence in their Governor. The Zone currently has the Deputy Governor, Chief of Staff to the Governor and many Commissioners among others.

The Governor was elated by the reception accorded him by the good people of Kogi East.

“His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello wishes to thank the Attah Igala and his entire subjects for demonstrating to the whole world that the walls of ethnic bias has collapsed. He pledged more development in the area and indeed, the entire state.

“The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Petra Akinti Onyegbule gave updates of all that happened on the trip. The Governor even made an unscheduled attendance at a Christian Conference of the United Evangelical Church at Idah where he freely interacted with his people.

“The shameful falsehood by the enemies of the state is a clear reflection of a determined fightback by corruption, ethnic jingoism and those who want to cause disaffection to slow down our train of progress. The Governor is unperturbed by the antics of anti-change agents as he will continue to remain focused and deliver projects that will silence his critics”.

Fanwo said the people of the state should remain united against those who are jittery because of their corrupt and fraudulent past, assuring the people that the Governor’s commitment to development, unity and progress is “unimpeachable”.

