Pirates kill 2 soldiers, injure 3 in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA – TWO operatives of the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta codenamed Operation Delta Safe were killed, Wednesday ‎evening, in the creek of Rivers State following a shoot out with heavily armed pirates. Troops

Three other soldiers reportedly sustained gunshot injuries ‎during the deadly clash.

It was gathered that the soldiers, deployed at Creek 6 Houseboat Cawthorne Channel were responding to a distress call of pirates’ attack around Ijaw-Kiri area in Rivers State, bordering Bayelsa when they met their untimely end.

‎The Coordinator, Media Campaign Centre, Operation Delta Safe, Major, Abubakar Abdullahi, in a statement issued in Yenagoa confirmed the incident.

He said: ‎”Sadly, our troops deployed at Creek 6 Houseboat Cawthorne Channel while responding to a distress call of sea robbers attack around Ijawkiri general area engaged heavily armed sea robbers.

“Unfortunately, two gallant soldiers exhibited highest point of patriotism by paying the supreme price, while three others sustained gunshot injuries.

“Effort is ongoing by the JTF to track and apprehend the criminals.”

‎…destroy 13 illegal refineries

Abdullahi added, “in continuation of its drive to accomplish its mandate, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE on patrol around Iyalama Adama axis of Rivers State, also discovered and destroyed 13 illegal refineries.”

He, however, said no arrest was made during the raid on the illegal refineries.

